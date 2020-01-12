Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

'RHOC' Cast Offered Next Season's Contracts! See Who's In & Who's Out Will Vicki Gunvalson be relegated to friend status again?

The Real Housewives of Orange County stars have received their contract offer letters for next season, revealing who is in and who’s out for next season of the hit Bravo show, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

In a shocker, Vicki Gunvalson will be relegated to demoted “friend” status again if she chooses to accept her offer, a source said.

“Vicki hasn’t decided yet if she will accept a friend role again,” the insider said. “She has time to accept or decline the offer from Bravo bigwigs.”

But most of her co-stars should be delighted with their own deals for season 15!

“Confirmed and picked up for the RHOC cast for next season are Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Kelly Dodd,” the source dished about the letters that were sent to the ladies on Thursday and Friday.

However, Tamra came close to getting fired, according to the insider, and barely got an offer.

Meanwhile, Gina Kirschenheiter‘s fate is still up in the air, the source said.

“Gina could get something last hour but she wasn’t sent a pickup with the rest of the ladies,” the insider disclosed.

Radar has covered all the RHOC drama as cast ouster rumors have been flying for weeks.

Amid the tumult, Vicki took a weeklong New Year’s cruise with her fiancé Steve Lodge and Tamra, 52, went on an RV road trip with her husband Eddie.

Radar reported how the RHOC ladies were anxious for their new contracts as Bravo suits considered firing the whole cast, a source said.

“They don’t want the show to be boring,” another source told Radar during the decision-making process.

Execs feared by bringing back the regulars, RHOC could become “redundant and stale.”

As Radar readers know, Vicki, 57, was brutally demoted to a “friend” on the show last season after being an original housewife on the premiere episode way back in 2006.

Vicki promised to get engaged and then married to Steve to save her RHOC job.

Steve did propose to Vicki and she flaunted her engagement ring on social media.

Now it’s her choice whether she’ll accept a reduced role again or leave RHOC for good—while most of the other women enjoy their full-time roles!

