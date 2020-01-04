Driving Away! Tamra & Eddie Take RV Trip Amid Talk Bravo May Fire Entire 'RHOC' Cast See how the Judges began new year as stars face chopping block.

Tamra Judge and her husband Eddie rang in the New Year with an RV trip—as RadarOnline.com’s exclusive revealed how she and the rest of The Real Housewives of Orange County stars could be axed! The Bravo star, 52, began posting photos of her trip with Eddie, 46, in Northern California in their huge vehicle earlier this week.

She told fans on Instagram, “This is a first for us 😳 @eddiejudge rented a RV and we are off .. No plan~ No Kids~ No dog~ No Problem.” They enjoyed wine at Del Dotto Vineyards in Napa, California and hiked in scenic Big Sur. On Friday, Jan. 3, Tamra wrote with a series of shots of the outdoors that the trip was “relaxing and beautiful.” The star also posted videos of her and Eddie playfully hanging from a tree. But was Tamra just running away from her TV troubles?

As Radar reported, the RHOC ladies are anxious for their new contracts as Bravo considers firing the whole cast, a source said.

“The pickup letters are going to be sent out the week of January 6 and no one is safe,” the insider told Radar. “Bravo execs are considering firing everyone. They don’t want the show to be boring. They’re making the decision now and are going to let the ladies know in a few days.” Radar readers know that Vicki Gunvalson was brutally demoted to a “friend” on the show after starring on the premiere episode in 2006. “Vicki’s demotion may turn into her getting fired completely,” the source spilled to Radar.

Radar previously reported that Bravo execs were “deadlocked,” on how to proceed with another season of RHOC. “Producers want Tamra, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd and Vicki to continue, but they don’t want the show to become redundant and stale.”

The new ladies, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Brauwyn Windham-Burke, were also not guaranteed to return for another season. “The viewers don’t connect with the new ladies as much as the longer existing ones,” the source snitched to Radar. Tamra might have the upper hand but her status is still threatened, according to the source. Plus, she doesn’t come cheap as she earned about $900,000 for RHOC last season.

Many fans blamed Tamra for the drama that went down during season 14. Kelly called her a “snake” after being exposed for spreading a rumor about Dodd’s sex life. Some viewers want Bravo to fire Tamra before the upcoming 15th season of RHOC. But the fitness buff looked like she didn’t have a care in the world as she and Eddie, who has recently battled heart problems, enjoyed their RV vacation.