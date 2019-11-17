Husband Health Crisis! Tamra Judge Says Eddie Needs More Heart Surgery 'He’s going to have an implant put in,' 'RHOC' star reveals about medical battle.

Tamra Judge shocked fans at BravoCon on Sunday by announcing that her husband Eddie requires more heart surgery after a long health battle. She said during The Real Housewives of Orange County panel in New York, “He’s had ten heart surgeries. “He’s going in January to have another ablation and to have an implant put in his heart.” Eddie didn’t attend the event, but Tamra, 52, was there with most of her RHOC co-stars.

Just last year, Eddie, 46, was fighting for life in the hospital with atrial fibrillation, as RadarOnline.com has reported. At that time, Tamra wrote “Good thoughts” next to a photo of a heart model at the Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, California, where he underwent a procedure.

“Praying this will be the end of @eddiejudge heart condition #ablation#2 I love you babe,” she wrote on her Instagram story over a photo of her holding her hubby’s hand in June 2018. Eddie’s had a lot of state of the art care, and was also treated for atrial fibrillation at St. David’s Hospital in Austin, Texas.

As a Radar source said, Tamra was “really scared” about her the health of her hunky hubby. “Tamra is of course freaking out. She doesn’t know what she would do if she lost Eddie,” the insider noted. “She’s trying to stay strong, but it’s very hard. Just when she thinks that they fixed the problem, he needs another operation,” the source said. RHOC fans have seen Tamra get worried about his medical woes on camera.

Tamra said on an episode, “I just keep thinking about the mortality rate. I’m scared for my husband.” The exercise club owner has elaborated to Us Weekly in the past, “I have to stay strong, but I’m super scared because I’m just afraid what if? What if? What if he has a heart attack? He has a stroke? All these things. Like the other day, he wouldn’t wake up. His alarm was going off and he was just laying there so peaceful. I’m like, ‘Eddie!’ And he was just laying there. I’m like, ‘Oh my god, he died!’ I’m like, ‘Eddie!’ Like that.”

After fearing his death, Tamra and Eddie recently celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary. The fitness enthusiast is her third husband.

Also during BravoCon, Tamra spilled the beans that her controversial son Ryan Vieth, the oldest of her four kids, is “now working with horses which is therapeutic. He’s moved up into the wilderness.”