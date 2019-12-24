Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Drama! Entire 'RHOC' Cast On The Chopping Block Find out which of the show's stars execs think may become ‘redundant and stale.’

Drama in the OC!

Bravo executives are “deadlocked” on how to proceed with The Real Housewives of Orange County, battling over which ladies are losing their luster and need to go and which are delivering the drama and deserve to stay, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

Producers are seriously considering rehiring Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd, “but they don’t want the show to become redundant and stale,” an insider revealed.

“The drama was good with Tamra, Shannon, Vicki and Kelly,” the source continued. “But do viewers want to keep seeing the same thing over and over?”

The source also noted to Radar that Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter and Brauwyn Windham-Burke were all possibly on the chopping block.

“The viewers don’t connect with the new ladies as much as the longer-existing ones,” the source explained, adding, “A few new ones will return but the viewers are invested in the main four.”

Andy Cohen recently said there were “good” new cast prospects for the longest running Housewives franchise on the network.

But will they be able to create buzz like some of the current Housewives?

During the reunion specials, Vicki accused Brauwyn of “destroying” the show she had built, but the source told Radar the execs were hoping to maintain strong ratings.

“People tuned in for theVicki drama, but they also watched when she wasn’t on,” noted the source, insisting the reality vixen “doesn’t drive the whole show.”

