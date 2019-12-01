Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

'RHOC' Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Exposes 'Rules' For Threesomes With Husband She and Sean share bizarre open marriage secrets!

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her husband Sean have “rules” for their threesomes!

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, who previously admitted that she cheated on Sean, has told TooFab all about their bizarre open marriage.

“Occasionally, we’ll have a fun threesome,” Windham-Burke said in the new interview.

And the reality TV star will only allow “hot” girls to join her and Sean in the bedroom, but her husband said it’s more about chemistry than looks, noting, “I don’t know, I think when it’s right, it’s right.”

However, Windham-Burke, 41, said other men aren’t allowed in their threesomes, shuddering, “Eww! No!”

Also, they can’t have a three-way with a close friend: “that’s a hard and fast rule.”

Windham-Burke said she was unfaithful to Sean, the CEO of tech centers Channelstars, 12 years ago, but now they are “better than ever.”

She had her separate affair over frustration about his frequent travel schedule. The two lived in separate homes for awhile with Windham-Burke taking their kids.

“I told Sean I was done. I just didn’t want to be a single mom anymore. He traveled 25 days out of the month,” the blonde beauty previously said.

“I cheated on Sean. We separated. I took the kids. He was with someone else too,” she claimed on camera in a shocking moment.

According to Windham-Burke, Sean won her back and now he is paying more attention to his family and they are “happier than ever.”

Viewers saw the Bravo beauty making out with married co-star Tamra Judge this season but it was all in fun.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Windham-Burke joined the RHOC cast after Vicki Gunvalson‘s on-camera time was slashed and she befriended Kelly Dodd in her storyline.

Windham-Burke describes herself on social media as a “globe trotting, sundress loving, dream-supporting mom to 7 amazing kids!”

She said the threesomes with Sean began with his 35th birthday.

“I’ve been with him a long time, everything we’ve done, we’ve done together. So it was sort of like, that would be fun,” she told TooFab.

“I kinda was like, this is your birthday present,” she said about her “super wild” spouse.