RHOC’s Emily Simpson Gets Stripper Lap Dance Amid Marriage Issues

Housewife Gone Wild! Emily Gets Lap Dance From Male Stripper Amid Marriage Troubles ‘I think this is the most action she’s gotten in a long time,’ Tamra Judge jokes.

Emily Simpson looked like she was having the time of her life on the latest wild episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

On the show, mom of seven Braunwyn Windham-Burke was celebrating the end of 19 years of breast feeding with a Florida weaning party, and while it all began as a low-key get-together, things took a bizarre turn when two strippers — a man and a woman — arrived.

The dancers, dressed in sexy police uniforms, made the RHOC ladies’s jaws drop when they began ripping off their clothes. At that, the women began downing shots of alcohol before sitting down for their individual lap dances and throwing dollar bills at the strippers.

“Oh my god, look at Emily with this guy,” Shannon Beador said as a dancing Emily, 54, spanked a male stripper with a wooden paddle. “Look at Emily.”

While most of the women watched the show in awe, Emily couldn’t help herself, and at one point straddled the male stripper, with him putting his face on her breasts!

“Emily really likes the little guy,” Tamra Judge said in her confessional. “I think this is the most action she’s gotten in a long time.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Emily is desperately trying to save her marriage to husband Shane, after months of relationship troubles. Though the dad of five stepped up to the plate after the reality star’s recent hip replacement surgery, he’s often been bashed by fans for being rude to her and giving more attention to his law career than to their family.

In an episode of RHOC, he was filmed studying for his bar exam in a hotel room while Emily entertained his parents! On top of that, Shane recently failed the exam he studied so hard for, for the fourth time!