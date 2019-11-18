BravoCon Bash! See All The Behind The Scenes Secrets Of The Stars At NY Event

And just like that… BravoCon is over! This weekend, an immersive experience bringing together everything fans love about Bravo TV took place in New York City.

From Friday, November 15 to Sunday, November 17, superfans and influencers had access to photo ops, witnessed social media worthy moments and got to sit in on shows and live panels of the different reality show franchises.

Radar exclusively reported on quite a few of the bombshells dropped during the juicy Housewives panels, like the fact that Real Housewives of Orange County’s own Shannon Beador tried to introduce her new boyfriend John Janssen to her David but he was so uninterested, he walked away. Readers also learned Shane, Emily Simpson’s husband flunked the California bar exam for the fourth time!

But RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal more nuggets left to share!

During the RHOBH panel, for example, the ladies shared that they would be interested in having Heather Locklear come on the show as the new housewife.

When they were asked if there was anyone that they would want to return to the show, they all greed on Eileen Davidson, but there was no mention of Lisa Vanderpump, who readers know made her dramatic exit from the show after nine seasons.

In terms of guest appearances, Denise Richards sounded off on her thoughts of her ex husband Charlie Sheen having some camera time.

“I think he will be great if Charlie made an appearance,” she told BravoCon attendees. “He is very much a part of my life and my kids life. It would be wonderful.”

Bravo & Radar fans also discovered a few more things regarding individual RHOC cast members.

While Shannon’s former lover refused to meet her beau, Gina Kirschenheiter had the opposite experience. The reality star revealed that her estranged husband, Matt Kirschenheiter, has met her new boyfriend, Travis Mullen and they actually get along with each other!

“Matt sat down with Travis. Eventually I think he accepted this is what was happening,” she began. “Sometimes Matt can be stubborn but he always puts the kids first. He wanted to meet him and do the right thing. He texted me after and was like don’t worry he’s a nice guy I wish you the best. He’s accepting we’re not together and that I have to move on. It’s hard not to feel guilty.”

Check out the gallery for the rest of the stories shared this weekend at BravoCon.