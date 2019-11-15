Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kelly Dodd Shows Off Engagement Ring With Fiancé At BravoCon Game Night ‘RHOC’ star flaunted her bling one day after he popped the question.

Kelly Dodd couldn’t get hide her joy when she showed up — engagement ring and fiancé in hand — to host her wild BravoCon game night this week at New York’s Moxy Chelsea.

On Thursday, November 14, the Real Housewives of Orange County star invited guests to join her in playing “Guess Who, B*tch!” at the Bar Feroce. There’ she and her husband-to-be, Rick Leventhal, mingled with Dodd’s Bravo costars, friends, and fans.

Throughout the night, Dodd — looking stylish in a silk green outfit — flaunted her new bling, telling fans “I got engaged last night guys!”

As partygoers congratulated her, the reality star gushed about her man and wasn’t shy about showing some sweet PDA.

RadarOnline.com readers know Leventhal, 59, popped the question to Dodd — following just three months of dating — with a massive pear-shaped diamond ring, just hours before the bash.

“I can’t believe I just got engaged !! @rickleventhal you are my Prince and my dream come true!!! #love #engaged #myprince she captioned a photo of her embracing Leventhal, with her ring on her finger and the Empire State Building in the background.

Leventhal also shared posts from the night of their engagement, first teasing what was to come with a mysterious “11:11” post that read “Making a wish…” and later, by sharing the photo of him and Dodd after the proposal, writing in the caption “Dreams do come true.”