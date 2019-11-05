Meghan King Edmonds Spills All On Divorce From Jim: ‘I’m Sick of The Abuse’

Meghan King Edmonds Spills All On Divorce From Jim: ‘I’m Sick of The Abuse’

Meghan King Edmonds Spills All On Divorce From Jim: ‘I’m Sick of The Abuse’ Ex ‘RHOC’ star rips into her estranged husband over nasty split.

Meghan King Edmonds is “sick of the abuse” from her estranged husband as they divorce after five years of marriage.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star claims she was blindsided by Jim Edmonds when he filed for divorce, as she accused him of cheating with their nanny.

Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly, Meghan ripped into Jim and the way their split has played out in the public eye.

“I have to say that when he gave the ‘nice’ interview a few days ago, he was completely speaking for me. At that time, I had not exchanged one text message with him, and I have still not spoken to him on the phone,” Meghan said.

The mother of three said she has maintained a “calm, consistent, routine-based and light” at her home where she lives with their daughter Aspen, 2, and their twin 1-year-old sons, Hayes and Hart.

Hart was diagnosed with a neurological disorder as Jim’s sexting scandal broke.

“I have endured prolific controlling by Jim and it isn’t slowing down. Even when I make an unassuming post on Instagram, he hurls insults at me for a battery of made-up indiscretions. I’m sick of the abuse and I won’t engage anymore — and I don’t have to.”

Meghan claimed that Jim’s statement was only his side of the situation.

“That’s not fair to me. He is not my mouthpiece, and I believe the facade he presented is false and manipulative to the public while using and taking advantage of me.”

Jim said that he was “hoping for some peace, normalcy, and the ability to move forward in a healthy, happy direction for every single person involved” and said he loved his family “and will make it right again.”

Meghan completely disagreed, claiming she had no idea her marriage was over.

“Divorce had been discussed as something that could be possible, but I truly thought he could change and work through his demons,” she said.

“Divorce never really crossed my mind. I had to find a divorce lawyer in a matter of hours. He filed so quickly that it seems to me (and others) it had been ready to go, and he just was waiting for an event to happen so he could pull the trigger.”

Meghan also slammed Jim for commenting on Instagram that she would now have to worry about money.

“It saddens me that the father of my children would so hostilely and haughtily say I should be worried about money, even during a time of anger. I don’t see that as putting our children first which has and always will be my first priority,” she said.

The ex-RHOC star admitted that she did have a pre-nup,”but it doesn’t pertain to child support or custody.”

Meghan was critical of Jim’s comments about the nanny, Carly Wilson.

“I thought the point of a nanny is for them to act as if our children are her surrogate children while we are away, so his statement describing her as a daughter was confusing to me. My husband has seven children, so I don’t understand why or how he’d see a hired childcare provider as an additional child.”

She continued: “To call her a daughter flagrantly crosses the lines of a professional relationship with respectable boundaries. I understand that to bring a nanny into our home is to embrace them as a member of our family in some ways, but the ‘daughter’ reference is still perplexing.”

Meghan claimed that she did not accuse her husband of cheating with Carly.

“I only ever privately alleged that Carly and my husband had an inappropriate relationship,” she said.

“It was Carly, Jim, and Jim’s daughter Hayley who repeated references such ‘allegations’ in the media and blew up this story. This is the very first time I have spoken to the media in the wake of this devastating scandal. Also, is it kind to secretly hang out with your boss’ husband at a bar until 1:30 a.m. and then delete all texts between the two of you? Is that putting my children first?”

Meghan confessed that Jim had not seen their three children since he suddenly filed for divorce.

“He hasn’t seen them since he left me — in no part due to any reluctance on my part — but hopefully, he will see them soon. In true toddler fashion, Aspen is especially concerned with her broken iPad (he reported it stolen so it’s wiped clean and unable to be reactivated except by the person who activated it originally which is Jim) and she can’t use it anymore but I kind of like that she has to make creative fun. The twins are unaware anything happened.”

Meghan claimed that their daughter Aspen was hurt by her father leaving.

“I had to quickly come up with a way to tell Aspen we are getting divorced when Jim cleared out his closet the day after he told me he was leaving,” she said about the toddler.

“Meanwhile, I took our children to Baby Shark Live with my sister because Jim didn’t want to go. He did this because he had his assistant call me and pretend to offer laundry help for me and when I declined and asked she please not come to my house until things simmer down, she showed up at my house 10 minutes later with Jim. I had already left. Anyway, Jim hasn’t asked about how I told her or how she took the news. In fact, I don’t think it’s occurred to him that seeing his empty closet could scar our toddler. ”

Jim was caught sexting with another woman in the summer and Meghan said that destroyed her marriage.

“I wanted to work things out really badly. I had ignored his bad behavior and swept it under the rug for so long but after he sexted, it became impossible for me to continue to do so. Instead of taking accountability, becoming transparent and making sacrifices to heal the hurt he caused me, he went the exact opposite direction and instead became a victim.”