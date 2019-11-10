Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Vicki Gunvalson Enjoys Dinner Date With Fiance Steve Amid 'RHOC' Reunion The reality star recently dropped her lawsuit against her costar Kelly Dodd.

Vicki Gunvalson has moved past the drama and towards some happiness.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star was spotted with her fiance Steve Lodge as they enjoyed a date night at the Smokehouse restaurant in Burbank, California.

Her date comes at the heels of her decision to revert a lawsuit she’d initially filed.

As Radar exclusively reported, Vicki dropped her defamation lawsuit against her RHOC costar Kelly Dodd which will now allow her to be apart of the reunion show.

The reality star had anonymously filed lawsuit against Kelly, Bravo and NBC Universal under the name Jane Roe in Los Angeles County Superior Court, claiming “defamation, libel, trade libel, interference with actual and perspective economic business advantage, false light and injunctive relief.

The lawsuit requested that producers edit out three things Kelly said about her while they were filming the show: “You prey on older people,” “You are a con woman,” and she engaged in ‘fraud.” are the three comments Kelly made that Vicki wants out of the show.

“In an email dated October 7, 2019 Plaintiff informed the same executives of Defendants that airing the falsehood uttered by Ms. Dodd would be damaging to her livelihood,” the documents obtained by Radar stated.

“She informed them that airing the aforementioned false and defamatory comments will damage her reputation and livelihood and asked that they remove any reference to the lawsuit and anything referencing Plaintiff as “Con Woman” or any other defamatory statements,” the court papers said.

In the lawsuit, she asked for damages and also requested a temporary restraining order against NBCUniversal and Metro Goldwyn Mayer, which was eventually denied.

“She signed up for the show, she knew what she was getting in to,” a source told Radar about Vicki’s lawsuits.

She initially dropped Bravo and NBC Universal from the lawsuit and a source told Radar exclusively that if she would need to drop Kelly to film the RHOC reunion.

With plans to attend the show, she dropped the charges and is now moving on to relish in date night with her fiance.

Check out the gallery for photos of Vicki with her beau last night.