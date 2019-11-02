Vicki Gunvalson Sues Kelly Dodd & Bravo For Defamation: Don't Call Me ‘Con Woman’! 'RHOC' star will be banned from reunion if she doesn't drop lawsuit against co-star!

Legal trouble in the OC.

Vicki Gunvalson filed a secret lawsuit against Kelly Dodd, Bravo and NBCUniversal demanding that they edit lines her nemesis co-star said about her on RHOC and is asking for a temporary restraining order, RadarOnline.com confirmed.

Vicki, 57, filed the documents in the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday, Nov. 1, under the name Jane Roe, for “defamation, libel, trade libel, interference with actual and perspective economic business advantage, false light and injunctive relief.”

According to court records reviewed by Radar, Vicki also requested a temporary restraining order against NBCUniversal and Metro Goldwyn Mayer.

A source connected to the case told Radar that Vicki’s restraining order request against NBCUniversal and Metro Goldwyn Mayer was denied and she filed paper work to drop them from the lawsuit.

A source close to production warned that Vicki’s actions could have swift consequences.

“Vicki will not be allowed at the reunion if she continues her suit against Kelly,” the source told Radar.

She tried to hide her identity but claimed Roe was a “TV personality and appears in the series Real Housewives of Orange County, which airs on the network Bravo,” according to documents obtained by Radar. “Plaintiff is also a retirement planning specialist and the president of an insurance and financial services company,” the documents said – all jobs that seem to point to Vicki.

The lawsuit requested that three things that Kelly said while they were filming in Key West be edited out of the show.

“You prey on older people,” and “You are a con woman,” and she engaged in ‘fraud,’” are the three comments Kelly made that Vicki wants out of the show.

“In an email dated October 7, 2019 Plaintiff informed the same executives of Defendants that airing the falsehood uttered by Ms. Dodd would be damaging to her livelihood,” the documents obtained by Radar stated.

“She informed them that airing the aforementioned false and defamatory comments will damage her reputation and livelihood and asked that they remove any reference to the lawsuit and anything referencing Plaintiff as “Con Woman” or any other defamatory statements,” the court papers said.

Vicki argued that what airs on the show would be taken as fact.

“Defendants NBC Universal and MGM have been making and broadcasting ‘reality’ television shows such as the Real housewives of Orange County for many years. Defendants promote the reality television shows like the RHOC as the filming of real events in the lives of cast members to draw on viewers who then expect to learn the “truth “about what actually happens in their lives. Viewers watching these reality series are led to believe that information and event in the shows are true and accurate,” her lawsuit claimed.

Vicki asked that those three remarks be edited out of any scenes that will air on the show. The lawsuit stated the network: “will suffer no harm to their popular TV program by removing a fraction of an overall episode.”

She asked for the episode to be changed or not aired and asked for damages in the lawsuit.