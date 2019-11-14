Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kelly Dodd Engaged To Boyfriend After Only 3 Months Of Dating — See Her HUGE Ring! 'RHOC' star gearing up to get married again 2 years after divorce.

Kelly Dodd is engaged to her boyfriend of three months, and the Real Housewives of Orange County star is showing off her massive diamond ring!

The reality star revealed the exciting news on an Instagram Story Wednesday, Nov. 13.

In the short clip, Dodd flaunts her massive pear-shaped bauble on her wedding finger while hanging on to her husband-to-be, Rick Leventhal.

Standing outside on a chilly rooftop deck, Dodd, 44, brags about “how big it is” and the FOX New correspondent, 59, sweetly tells her “you deserve a big ring!”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Dodd showed off her new romance in August just hot off the heels of her breakup from Dr. Brian Reagan.

The relationship moved fast for the couple since going Instagram official in August. “Kelly has a very strong connection with Rick, but they haven’t hooked up yet,” the source told Radar exclusively at the time, adding, “It’s only a matter of time now!”

The new engagement is a fresh start for Dodd, who alleged that her previous plastic surgeon squeeze was “using me for publicity” on RHOC.

“He wanted his business on the show. I was just a means to get there. And I only realized that after I caught him cheating on me and realized he’s been seeing someone else all along,” Kelly said. Brian did not respond to Kelly’s cheating claims, but he noted on social media, “I will not comment further about this personal matter on social media. Dating isn’t easy, doing so from afar makes it more difficult.”

Dodd finalized her divorce from husband Michael Dodd in 2017. They share daughter Jolie, 13.

Leventhal divorced his second wife in 2017.