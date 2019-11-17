'RHOC' Star Emily Simpson's Husband Shane Flunks Bar Exam Again! It's the fourth time he's failed after fans have seen their marriage implosion.

Emily Simpson‘s husband Shane has failed the California bar exam for the fourth time, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.

The Real Housewives of Orange County spouse, whose bitter marriage to Emily has been explored on the show, took the test in July 2019.

All About The Tea was the first to report the news as Emily has been promoting the reality show at BravoCon in New York on Sunday, Nov. 17.

Emily, who currently practices as a copyright lawyer in California, hasn’t commented on her husband’s latest law exam flop.

Radar exclusively reported that Shane had failed a previous test he’d taken back in February.

That attempt was his third one and then he retook the bar exam in July. The new results, published on Sunday, revealed that he’d failed again.

Shane isn’t currently permitted to practice law in California, although he previously worked as a practicing lawyer in Utah before moving there.

He’s not allowed to retake the exam for the fifth time until February 2020.

RHOC viewers saw Emily’s tense argument with Shane after he returned from a week away staying in a hotel while he took the California Bar Exam.

“I have trouble with the way that you talk to me sometimes,” Emily, 54, told her husband. “I don’t like the condescending tone. It’s sarcasm all the time. I get tired of being the butt of all your jokes sometimes.”

Shane asked her, “you ready to clean and cook?”

The comment came off as condescending, but he later claimed it was just satire on his part.

Afterwards, Emily posted a cryptic message on her Instagram where she made no mention of her husband.

“Cheers to all the strong mamas out there busting your butt every day to give your kids the best life ever,” Emily wrote while posing alone in a pair of thigh-high black boots and a low cut dress.

Outraged fans ripped Shane for being rude to his wife with “disrespectful” comments.

Emily previously told Bravo’s Daily Dish about Shane’s bar exam struggle, “It was a huge thing in our family that was like everybody sacrificing so Shane could take the bar exam. So it’s like, I’m taking care of the kids, his parents are helping, his sister’s helping, it was like the whole Simpson family was all running around doing all these things so he could take the bar exam. And then for him not to pass, it was pretty devastating.”

Emily continued, “I mean, it was devastating to not pass. I took the bar exam in 2005, and then I passed the first time, so I don’t even know what that must have felt like for him.”

She added, “I’ve said before, I feel badly, but I give him a lot of credit for doing what he did, and he did it with millions of people watching.”

“I mean, when I took the bar exam in ’05, it was like, just my family knew I was taking it. And for him to go through that and to take it and for millions of people to judge and have opinions about it, I mean, I think that was a pretty brave thing to do.”

A source told Radar that the TV housewife felt neglected by Shane as he moved out of their home and devoted himself to his so far unsuccessful legal studies.

Before that embarrassment, mother of three Emily has admitted she wants to have another child—but Shane doesn’t.

Emily’s spouse already has five kids as he and ex-wife Miriam had two together. As Radar previously revealed, Shane and Miriam went through a nasty divorce battle.

An insider told Radar last month that despite it all, Emily and Shane are working on their marriage.

When Emily had hip replacement surgery, Shane “took her to the hospital, watched the kids. He’s such a good dad. Five kids and he’s always with them, picking them up, shuttling them around and making lunches,” the insider said.

“It’s been brutal,” the source said about Emily dealing with Shane’s attitude. “But being on the show was a dose of self-awareness he needed.”