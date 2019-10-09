RHOC’s Emily Embarrassed By Weight Gain Amid Marriage Crisis

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

RHOC’s Emily Simpson Embarrassed By Weight Gain Amid Marriage Crisis ‘I just don't want to know,’ she admits.

Emily Simpson’s feeling great about herself amid her marriage crisis, but RadarOnline.com has learned the reality star’s fitness journey started with a terrifying first step.

On the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, the mom of three voices her embarrassment over her weight gain while stepping on a scale in front of Tamra Judge and her husband, Eddie Judge, at their gym, CUT Fitness.

“You don’t have to look at it. I don’t have to look at it,” Tamra, 52, says as Emily, 43, shows her reluctance.

Radar readers know the RHOC ladies finally made up after Tamra called Emily “Shrek” following a nasty feud.

“It’s gonna tell you your whole weight, what of that weight is body fat, what of that weight is lean muscle,” Eddie, 46, explains in the episode.

“I’ll be honest with you, I have not weighed myself in probably eight or nine months, because I just don’t want to know,” Emily admits.

Fans know Eddie is a strength and conditioning trainer, Spartan Race coach, and cycling coach, at the gym.

“I’ve been avoiding knowing any of this information,” Emily adds. “I’ve just been living in denial.”

“I don’t know if I wanna know,” she says, closing her eyes while on the scale. “I don’t wanna know.”

After taking her weight, the machine prints out a report, which Eddie then hands to Emily, explaining the numbers.

“I’ll take it. I’ll look at it later in my closet by myself,” Emily tells him.

“I’ve been in this complete land of denial that I kind of like living in. It works for me,” she says during confessional. “If I don’t know then I don’t have to address it. Then I don’t have to do anything about it. I can just be like ‘Yeah I gained some weight, not sure how much.’”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Emily’s marriage to Shane has been crumbling for some time now.

“Emily feels completely neglected by Shane,” a source told Radar this August. “She’s very emotional right now.”

In a recent episode, fans were shocked to see Shane studying for his bar exam instead of attending the birthday party Emily planned for his parents. When she called to ask where he was, he accused her and other family members of “harassment.”

A source said Emily’s job as a reality star is a main source of insecurity for Shane “He thinks that being on Housewives has changed her,” the source continued. “If Shane had his way Emily. would be an at-home mom who is just there to take care of the kids. But she’s not.”

After their recent fight aired on RHOC, Emily stood up for herself on social media and thanked fans for their kind words of encouragement.

“Cheers to all the strong mamas out there busting your butt every day to give your kids the best life ever,” Emily wrote while posing in a pair of thigh-high black boots and a low cut dress. “Cheers to all the strong women out there getting an education so that you can be empowered and always take care of yourself.”