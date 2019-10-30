Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘RHOC’ Truce! Emily Simpson & Shane Desperately Trying To Save Their Troubled Marriage

Truce in the OC?

Emily Simpson and her husband Shane are desperately trying to save their troubled marriage, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star had hip replacement surgery on Oct. 29 and an insider told Radar that her much-maligned husband has stepped up to the plate in the time of the family crisis.

“He took her to the hospital, watched the kids,” an insider spilled to Radar exclusively. “He’s such a good dad. Five kids and he’s always with them, picking them up, shuttling them around and making lunches.”

Viewers were appalled by Shane’s actions toward Emily on RHOC after he spent time in a hotel studying for the bar and left her to entertain his own parents.

He was ripped for being rude to his wife and his “disrespectful” comments against Emily earned the wrath of her fans, but the insider told Radar that the show was a rude awakening for Shane.

“It’s been brutal,” the source said about Emily dealing with Shane’s attitude. “But being on the show was a dose of self-awareness he needed.”

Emily’s RHOC co-star Tamra Judge even speculated that she would be the next to get a divorce, but the insider dismissed that sentiment.

“Things have been good. He’s really changed. He’s the husband she’s always wanted and deserved.”

While Shane went through a bitter divorce with his first wife, who accused him of being physically abusive to her, the insider said his marriage to Emily was much stronger.

“He would never leave Emily; he’s obsessed with her.”

