Alexis Bellino Refused To Return To ‘RHOC’ Full Time Because 'She Doesn't Want To Be Around Tamra' Friendship was destroyed when Judge nicknamed her ‘Jesus Jugs!’

Old wounds never heal.

Alexis Bellino made a surprise cameo appearance on The Real Housewives of Orange County on the Oct. 8 episode filming with Emily Simpson, but she refused to return full time because of her feud with Tamra Judge, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

Tamra coined the nickname “Jesus Jugs” when Alexis was a regular on the show and their relationship has never been repaired.

“Andy Cohen personally asked Alexis to come back full time this season,” an insider snitched to Radar. “But she said no because she wants nothing to do with Tamra.”

The source said that Alexis, whose ex-husband Jim Bellino is locked in a vicious legal battle with Tamra, turned the job down.

“Tamra runs everyone off the show. Alexis refused to come back because she won’t be around Tamra.”

Viewers saw Alexis return to RHOC with Emily, but the insider told Radar that wasn’t going to happen again.

“Alexis agreed to film just one scene. She has no interest in being around Tamra who she thinks is just a mean person.”

Alexis was a RHOC cast member from 2009-2013 and Tamra recently told People Alexis was fired “for a reason.”

Their animosity turned into a nasty legal battle, as Radar previously reported Jim slapped Tamra and Shannon Beador with a $1 million lawsuit after they trash talked him on a podcast.

The drama began when Tamra called Jim a “shady motherf**ker” who is “going to jail” on Heather McDonald‘s June 26, 2018 podcast.

Tamra and Shannon went on to allege people were paralyzed at one of the Bellinos’ trampoline parks. Jim sued, accusing the two of defaming him. A judge dismissed Shannon from Jim’s lawsuit in 2019, but Jim’s action against Tamra has continued.

Earlier this year, Tamra sued Encompass for the insurance company’s refusal to cover her legal bills in Jim’s suit. The reality TV star said they denied her request, despite her belief her policy covered the situation. Now, according to court documents obtained by The Blast, Encompass Insurance Company has responded to the blonde RHOC star’s claims, saying they should be thrown out.

Jim had exclusively told Radar last year, “I am filing a lawsuit over certain defamatory, highly intrusive and damaging statements made about me, my family and business.

He said they were “filled with malicious lies and outrageous and highly offensive comments. I am not amused and will be seeking full compensation for the damages to my reputation and my business.”

Shannon was dismissed from the lawsuit, but Tamra remained.

