Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Vicki’s Nightmare! ‘RHOC’ Ratings Stay High After Gunvalson Was Demoted Her ‘friend’ status didn’t drive viewers away!

Vicki’s nightmare!

The Real Housewives of Orange County ratings have stayed high after Vicki Gunvalson was demoted to a “friend” on the show, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

The OG of the OC was crushed when Bravo took away her full-time housewife status after 14 years on the show, relegating her to a few appearances during the season.

And while many fans vowed to boycott RHOC in solidarity with Vicki, the numbers show a different story.

According to TVByTheNumbers.com, RHOC’s Nov. 12 episode came in second place, with their 18-49 demographic rating rising from 0.4 to 0.5.

With 1.363 million viewers the show was holding strong in the 14th season.

RHOC ratings have remained consistent for the season that began without Vicki in August, and the premiere scored 1.42 million viewers, up from the previous season’s 1.41 million viewers, TVByTheNumbers.com reported.

“I’ve been watching since season 1 and it’s so sad how different the show is now,” on commenter wrote on Vicki’s Instagram page, and she responded: “I couldn’t agree with you more.”

The viewers have remained steady throughout the season despite Vicki’s shocking demotion, where she only appeared in a smattering of episodes.

The Oct. 29 episode won the night on cable, pulling in 1.326 million viewers with a 0.5 in the coveted 18-49 demographic.

Season 13 of the show hit a low with just 1.18 million for the season finale, while Season 14 has never had an episode that low.

Scroll through the gallery to get the details about RHOC’s ratings reign after Vicki was de-throned.