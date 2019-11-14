Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brooks Is Back! Vicki Gunvalson’s Ex-Boyfriend Fighting Her Fraud Lawsuit The former ‘RHOC’ star prevented getting hit with a default judgment.

Not so fast. Vicki Gunvalson was close to winning her legal war with ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers after he ignored her lawsuit. But RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal he’s finally fighting The Real Housewives of Orange County star’s fraud claim against him.

In court papers obtained from Clark County District Court in Nevada, a Status Check: Default hearing was set for Friday, November 8. Although Ayers was served with the lawsuit in May 2019, he did not respond to her complaint, prompting the hearing that could’ve resulted in him being hit with a default judgment.

Although no parties attended the hearing, the defense counsel for Ayers communicated with the court. A Status Check: Further Proceedings hearing has been set for December 6, 2019.

As Radar reported, Gunvalson, 57, sued Ayers for breach of written agreement, breach of verbal agreement, fraud and more on March 29, 2019, claiming he owes her over $266,000.

She claimed in the complaint, “Commencing in or about 2011, Plaintiff Gunvalson and Defendant Ayers entered into a series of loans wherein Ayers borrowed various amounts of money from Gunvalson and Gunvalson agreed to loan such amounts to Ayers.”

The parties executed a written agreement regarding the loans on February 18, 2016.

“Ayers acknowledged the balance due on the loans in the amount of $184,899 to Gunvalson,” the court papers read. “Ayers agreed to provide an accounting of all sums paid to him in various income streams.”

She claimed he did not pay her back and that he failed to provide accounting as stated in the terms of the agreement.

In 2013, the two were involved in litigation in Clark County, Nevada. They incurred legal fees and expenses from legal representation through April 2015.

“Ayers was unable to pay his portion of the attorneys’ fees and costs incurred on his behalf in the litigation,” the court papers read. “The Parties entered into a verbal agreement wherein Ayers borrowed $81,652,97 from Gunvalson to pay for the legal services, attorneys’ fees and costs incurred in the Las Vegas litigation.”

Ayers has “failed and continued to fail to remedy or make good on the said account to Gunvalson.”

She claimed Ayers “had no intention of ever repaying either of the loans.”

She also accused him of “concealing and continuing to conceal accounting of his records” to “intentionally defraud and oppress Plaintiff.”

The Bravo star is asking for the sum in excess of $15,000 to be determined at trial, reasonable attorneys’ fees, costs incurred or to be incurred, interest and more.

Gunvalson and Ayers ended their relationship in August 2015 following his fake cancer scandal. He claimed he suffered from Stage 3 Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Although he admitted to forging medical records, he maintains he was diagnosed with cancer.

While Gunvalson is now engaged to boyfriend Steve Lodge, Ayers moved to Mississippi and is married.