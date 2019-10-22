Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Whoop It Up! Vicki Gunvalson Close To Victory As Ex Brooks Ayers Ignores Fraud Lawsuit The ex ‘RHOC’ star could be hit with a default judgment at their next court hearing.

Vicki Gunvalson could be close to winning her legal battle against ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the former Real Housewives of Orange County boyfriend could be hit with a default judgment at an upcoming court hearing.

In court papers obtained from Clark County District Court in Nevada, a Status Check: Default hearing has been set for November 8, 2019. Although Ayers was served in May 2019, he has not responded to the lawsuit.

As Radar reported, Gunvalson, 57, sued Ayers for breach of written agreement, breach of verbal agreement, fraud and more, claiming he owes her over $266,000, on March 29, 2019.

In the complaint, she claimed, “Commencing in or about 2011, Plaintiff Gunvalson and Defendant Ayers entered into a series of loans wherein Ayers borrowed various amounts of money from Gunvalson and Gunvalson agreed to loan such amounts to Ayers.”

The parties executed a written agreement regarding the loans on February 18, 2016.

“Ayers acknowledged the balance due on the loans in the amount of $184,899 to Gunvalson,” the papers read. “Ayers agreed to provide an accounting of all sums paid to him in various income streams.”

She claimed he breached the agreement by not paying her back. The reality star also claimed he failed to provide accounting as stated in the terms of the agreement.

In 2013, the two were involved in litigation in Clark County, Nevada. They incurred legal fees and expenses from legal representation through April 2015.

“Ayers was unable to pay his portion of the attorneys’ fees and costs incurred on his behalf in the litigation,” the court papers read. “The Parties entered into a verbal agreement wherein Ayers borrowed $81,652,97 from Gunvalson to pay for the legal services, attorneys’ fees and costs incurred in the Las Vegas litigation.”

Ayers has “failed and continued to fail to remedy or make good on the said account to Gunvalson.”

She claimed Ayers “had no intention of ever repaying either of the loans.”

The Bravo star accused him of “concealing and continuing to conceal accounting of his records” to “intentionally defraud and oppress Plaintiff.”

She is asking for the sum in excess of $15,000 to be determined at trial, reasonable attorneys’ fees, costs incurred or to be incurred, interest and more.

The two broke up in August 2015 after he admitted to forging medical records, claiming he suffered from Stage 3 Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Despite forging the medical files, he maintains he was diagnosed with cancer.

He now lives in Mississippi with his wife Christy, while Gunvalson is engaged to Steve Lodge.