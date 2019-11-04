Rotten 'RHOC': Fans Rip Vicki Gunvalson After She Sues Kelly Dodd But star posts sweet 'no drama here' family pics after her court battle exposed.

Vicki Gunvalson is getting slammed by fans after she slapped The Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Kelly Dodd with a shocking lawsuit.

After her secret court papers were exposed, embattled Gunvalson posted a series of sweet family photos on Instagram this weekend featuring her daughter Briana, her husband Ryan, and their two sons, her grandkids.

The reality TV star hash tagged one of the photos, “#nodramahere.”

Gunvalson has been involved in legal fights before and one follower responded by writing, “No drama but you show your hypocrisy by suing Kelly?”

Another person pointed out, “@vgunvalson….recently on an interview she said that she’s never been sued #lies . and she is suing @RHOC_KellyDodd ? she should expect a counter suit.”

A follower also weighed in, “lmao this is hilarious, she is the one that has defamed @RHOC_KellyDodd @ShannonBeador and @TamraBarney and everything is on camera and can be viewed by judges/lawyers etc good luck to @vgunvalson on winning this case #rhoc.”

Another wrote sarcastically about the reality star who has seen her on-camera time reduced, “Suing Bravo is a good way to exit.”

And a fan asked, “@vgunvalson why are you suing for defamation when @RHOC_KellyDodd could do the same to you for insuiating she does cocaine and bringing harm in the form of bullying to her child? Also, why are you suing NBC, your employer who even gave you the chance to be OG of the OC? #RHOC.”

However, some fans gave Gunvalson love after seeing her IG photos, with one gushing about her “BEAUTIFUL FAMILY.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, legal papers exposed Gunvalson’s secret suit.

Gunvalson, 57, filed the documents in the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday, Nov. 1, under the name Jane Roe, for “defamation, libel, trade libel, interference with actual and perspective economic business advantage, false light and injunctive relief.”

In the suit, Gunvalson demanded that producers edit lines her nemesis co-star said about her on RHOC and is asking for a temporary restraining order, as Radar confirmed.

According to court records reviewed by Radar, Gunvalson also requested a temporary restraining order against NBCUniversal and Metro Goldwyn Mayer.

A source connected to the case told Radar that her restraining order request against NBCUniversal and Metro Goldwyn Mayer was denied and she filed paper work to drop them from the lawsuit.

A source close to production warned that Gunvalson’s actions could have swift consequences.

“Vicki will not be allowed at the reunion if she continues her suit against Kelly,” the source told Radar.

She tried to hide her identity but claimed Roe was a “TV personality and appears in the series Real Housewives of Orange County, which airs on the network Bravo,” according to documents obtained by Radar. “Plaintiff is also a retirement planning specialist and the president of an insurance and financial services company,” the documents said – all jobs that seem to point to Vicki.

The lawsuit requested that three things that Dodd said while they were filming in Key West be edited out of the show.

“You prey on older people,” and “You are a con woman,” and she engaged in ‘fraud,’” are the three comments that Dodd made that Gunvalson wants out of the show.

“In an email dated October 7, 2019 Plaintiff informed the same executives of Defendants that airing the falsehood uttered by Ms. Dodd would be damaging to her livelihood,” the documents obtained by Radar stated.

“She informed them that airing the aforementioned false and defamatory comments will damage her reputation and livelihood and asked that they remove any reference to the lawsuit and anything referencing Plaintiff as “Con Woman” or any other defamatory statements,” the court papers said.

Gunvalson argued that what airs on the show would be taken as fact.

“Defendants NBC Universal and MGM have been making and broadcasting ‘reality’ television shows such as the Real housewives of Orange County for many years. Defendants promote the reality television shows like the RHOC as the filming of real events in the lives of cast members to draw on viewers who then expect to learn the “truth “about what actually happens in their lives. Viewers watching these reality series are led to believe that information and event in the shows are true and accurate,” her lawsuit claimed.

Gunvalson asked that those three remarks be edited out of any scenes that will air on the show. The lawsuit stated the network: “will suffer no harm to their popular TV program by removing a fraction of an overall episode.”

She asked for the episode to be changed or not aired and asked for damages in the lawsuit.

Amid the fan ire after the suit was revealed, Gunvalson, who is engaged to beau Steve Lodge, shared a smiling photo on Instagram with the caption, “Making memories with my family!”

With another picture of daughter Briana’s adorable boys, Gunvalson wrote on Saturday, November 2, “Stop the clock. Loving my time with my grandsons and Briana and Ryan. Missing @stevelodge_oc.”