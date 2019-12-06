Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

'RHOC' Truce! Kelly Dodd Reveals She Made Up With Vicki Gunvalson: 'I Wish The Best' For Her The O.G. from the O.C. recently dropped a defamation lawsuit against her costar.

A ceasefire has been achieved in the ongoing feud between Real Housewives of Orange County stars Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson.

On Thursday, December 4, Dodd confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that she and her costar have put their issues behind them.

“I mean, I wish the best for Vicki. I don’t want to hold onto grudges with her, but I wish Vicki the best, I really do,” she said.

Readers and RHOC fans are aware of the frenemies’ on-again, off-again friendship.

The drama between them goes as far back as season 13 when Dodd, 44, learned that the O.G. from the O.C., 57, had secretly set up her ex-husband Michael with one of their mutual friends.

Since then, the two have gone back and forth with shady comments about each other.

Gunvalson even accused Dodd of using cocaine.

On another occasion, Dodd slammed Gunvalson for her career and parenting skills. Producers then intervened, convincing the pair to call a temporary truce, Radar exclusively learned, but readers knew the peace wouldn’t last long.

At the top of the year, Dodd slammed Gunvalson’s facelift after seeing her look at Andy Cohen’s baby shower.

“That facelift Vicki got really did malfunction!” she commented and later deleted.

Dodd’s insults toward Gunvalson nearly got her into some legal trouble.

As Radar previously reported, Gunvalson filed a lawsuit against her costar,Bravo and NBC Universal requesting a temporary restraining order. The suit also requested that the three statements (“You prey on older people,” You are a con woman,” and she engaged in “fraud)” from Kelly be removed as they “would be damaging to her livelihood.”

According to court documents obtained by Radar, she filed them under the name Jane Roe, alleging “defamation, libel, trade libel, interference with actual and perspective economic business advantage, false light and injunctive relief.”

Vicki later dropped the lawsuit against Bravo and NBC Universal, but was informed that she would not be permitted to film the RHOC reunion if she didn’t drop the suit against Kelly as well, Radar exclusively revealed at the time.