New Year’s Nightmare: Bravo May Fire All Of The ‘RHOC’ Cast Ladies anxious for new contracts as producers fear ‘boring’ show.

New year, new trouble in the OC!

The ladies of the Real Housewives of Orange County are anxious for their new contracts as Bravo considers firing the whole cast, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

“The pickup letters are going to be sent out the week of January 6 and no one is safe,” an insider snitched to Radar about the future of the housewives.

“Bravo execs are considering firing everyone. They don’t want the show to be boring. They’re making the decision now and are going to let the ladies know in a few days.”

Radar readers know that the OG of the OC, Vicki Gunvalson, was brutally demoted to a “friend” on the show after starring on the premiere episode in 2006.

“Vicki’s demotion may turn into her getting fired completely,” the source spilled to Radar.

Vicki was furious during the reunion taping and wrote on her Instagram page about how difficult it was to appear for a shortened time on the sofa with the rest of the RHOC ladies.

“It was a rough day and there is a lot you the viewers didn’t see,” she wrote to a commenter on January 2. “I shouldn’t have gone on, as I was lied to that morning by them.”

Vicki threatened not to return to the show she started, telling a fan, “Unless they make some serious changes,” she wasn’t sure she would sign up again.

However, according to the source the decision isn’t Vicki’s to decide.

“Vicki has no leverage anymore. The execs are in charge and they don’t want the show to be the same. All of the fighting, the lawsuits, it was difficult.”

Radar previously reported that Bravo execs were “deadlocked,” on how to proceed with another season of RHOC.

“Producers want Tamra [Judge], Shannon [Beador], Kelly [Dodd] and Vicki to continue, but they don’t want the show to become redundant and stale.”

The new ladies, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Brauwyn Windham-Burke, were also not guaranteed to return for another season.

“The viewers don’t connect with the new ladies as much as the longer existing ones,” the source snitched to Radar.

