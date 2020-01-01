Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kelly Dodd & Fiance Rick Leventhal Attend Fox News Star Jesse Watters' Wedding 'RHOC' stunner and her man get ideas for their own upcoming nuptials!

Kelly Dodd and her fiancé Rick Leventhal prepared for their own upcoming wedding by attending his Fox News co-star Jesse Watters nuptials this week!

On Monday, Dec. 30, The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a photo on Instagram from Watters’ ceremony with Emma DiGiovine.

Dodd, 44, got some social media flak for posting the snap posing with Watters and President Donald Trump‘s sons Don Jr., with his girlfriend, former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Eric Trump, who were also guests.

The wedding took place in Naples, Florida.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Watters World host, 41, finalized his divorce from his wife Noelle after he was caught in an alleged cheating scandal with DiGiovine, 27.

According to the New York Daily News, Watters and his spouse split after he had an affair with his then TV show producer DiGiovine.

Daily News sources said that the host, who also appears on The Five, informed Fox News of his relationship with DiGiovine shortly after Noelle filed the divorce papers.

A Fox News spokeswoman said DeGiovine left the network in spring 2018 after she’d previously stopped working on Watters World and transferred to The Ingraham Angle.

Now they have wed and Dodd and her man Leventhal enjoyed all the fun as they embark on their own wedding planning.

“Beautiful wedding with an impressive guest list,” Dodd captioned her post.

Dodd wore a shiny silver dress to the event and RHOC alum Lizzie Rovsek responded online, “You look stunning!!!”

Emily Simpson also wrote, “You look gorgeous” to Dodd.

But as RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed, the RHOC stars are in a tumultuous time as some cast members could be on the chopping block!

Still, a source said, producers are seriously considering rehiring Dodd along with her co-stars Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, and Vicki Gunvalson.

Plus, Dodd and fiancé Leventhal, 59, could have a TV wedding storyline.

The two got engaged in November.

Dodd was previously married to her ex-husband, Michael, with whom she shares daughter Jolie, 13. The former couple, who split in 2017, finalized their divorce in 2018.

The brunette beauty confirmed on WWHL that she and Leventhal will have a prenup.

Dodd has said she’d love to have her wedding to Leventhal in the beautiful wine country of Napa, California—which also could be the perfect setting for some upcoming RHOC battles!

But while staying at the Ritz-Carlton in Florida amid Watters’ wedding, Dodd said that she could also see herself walking down the aisle at the resort. “Oh my god, maybe we could get married here, babe,” Dodd gushed to Leventhal in her Instagram Story while showing off the view from her hotel room.

She’s hinted to PEOPLE that they could walk down the aisle in October 2020.

“Rick is my best friend. My partner in crime. I’m so in love. I can’t believe this happened to me. I feel like I just won the lottery,” she said.

And it’s clear Dodd has been warmly accepted by his Fox News family!