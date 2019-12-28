Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In The Doghouse? Kelly Dodd Walks Pups Amid Talk 'RHOC' Stars Could Be Axed

In The Doghouse? Kelly Dodd Walks Pups Amid Talk 'RHOC' Stars Could Be Axed

Kelly Dodd was spotted walking her two dogs in Laguna Beach after RadarOnline.com’s shocking exclusive that The Real Housewives of Orange County stars could be on the chopping block!

Kelly, 44, took time to relax with her tiny pups on Friday, Dec. 27, after the demotion and firing rumors flew for the Bravo cast.

The reunion recently ended season 14, and Kelly got into a nasty spat with co-star Vicki Gunvalson.

But on Dec. 4, Kelly confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that she and Vicki have put their issues behind them.

“I mean, I wish the best for Vicki. I don’t want to hold onto grudges with her, but I wish Vicki the best, I really do,” she said.

Kelly’s insults about Vicki nearly got her into some legal trouble.

As Radar previously reported, Vicki filed a lawsuit against her co-star, Bravo and NBC Universal requesting a temporary restraining order. The suit also requested that the three statements (“You prey on older people,” You are a con woman,” and she engaged in “fraud)” from Kelly be removed as they “would be damaging to her livelihood.”

Vicki later dropped the lawsuit against Bravo and NBC Universal, but was informed that she would not be permitted to film the RHOC reunion if she didn’t drop the suit against Kelly as well, Radar exclusively revealed at the time. So Vicki did.

But now, as Radar reported, Bravo execs are “deadlocked” on how to proceed with RHOC next season.

Producers are seriously considering rehiring Kelly, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, and Vicki, “but they don’t want the show to become redundant and stale,” an insider revealed.

“The drama was good with Tamra, Shannon, Vicki and Kelly,” the source continued. “But do viewers want to keep seeing the same thing over and over?”

However, Kelly has a new man in her life. She’s head over heels in love with her fiancé, Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal and they could have a TV wedding.

The Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer introduced them this summer.

Kelly was previously married to her ex-husband, Michael, with whom she shares daughter Jolie, 13. The former couple, who split in 2017, finalized their divorce in 2018.

Kelly and Rick recently got engaged after only three months of dating but the reality TV star was solo with her adorable best friends on Friday.

She looked like she didn’t have a care in the world in the OC two days after Christmas.

