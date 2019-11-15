Arrests, Restraining Orders & More! ‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd’s Wild Past Exposed

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The wild woman in the OC!

Kelly Dodd keeps the drama coming on The Real Housewives of Orange County!

From arrests to restraining orders, divorces and fights on camera, Dodd does it all.

Her fourth season on RHOC found her fighting with Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge as the women sent accusations flying.

Dodd’s head bonking of Beador during a wellness retreat seemed to be a comical moment, but Beador dragged her for the incident and Dodd ended up apologizing.

And that was the tamest thing she had done in years!

Dodd was accused by Gunvalson of doing cocaine on the RHOC Season 13 reunion, a move that destroyed any friendship they had left.

After that, the claws were out!

Dodd called into Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis’ radio show and dropped the bombshell news that Gunvalson had been “demoted” on the show, going from The OG of the OC to just a “friend” after 14 years.

But her fights weren’t only with her co-stars.

From a restraining order to an ex who was arrested for battery, Dodd is the most outrageous of the RHOC ladies.

Radar uncovered exclusive documents exposing her ex-fiancé of arrest for domestic violence.

“Jeffrey Alan Caldwell did willfully and unlawfully commit a battery against Jane Doe, who was cohabiting with the defendant,” documents obtained from the Superior Court of California read of the February 26, 2013 incident.

Scroll through the gallery for all the details of Kelly Dodd’s wild past!