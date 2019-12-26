Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bravo Bombshells! The Most Outrageous ‘Real Housewives’ Moments Of 2019

Bravo Bombshells! The Most Outrageous ‘Real Housewives’ Moments Of 2019 Cheating, quitting, demotions, drinking and divorce!

Bravo’s Real Housewives had their most outrageous year ever in 2019.

RadarOnline.com caught Teresa Giudice with her hunky boy toy, Blake Schreck, during a steamy secret getaway to Miami. He is a whopping 20 years younger than the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and was in his first year of business school at New York University when they were busted together.

A source confirmed to Radar that Teresa and her husband Joe Giudice separated in December after 20 years of marriage. His daughters visited him in Italy without their mother over their Christmas vacation.

The OG of the OC Vicki Gunvalson was shockingly demoted on the Real Housewives of Orange County. Slashing her $1 million salary, producers took away her orange and made her a “friend” of the show after she appeared in the premiere episode in 2006.

Both Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump quit their respective shows.

Bethenny left after taking a lucrative production deal, ending her reign as the top boss in the Big Apple.

Lisa’s departure was much more dramatic – Puppygate ended her run on RHOBH after a brutal season of fighting with the ladies.

Kenya Moore returned to the Real Housewives of Atlanta with a vengeance but ultimately revealed that she was getting a divorce from Marc Daly after only two years of marriage.

Scroll through the galleries for the Most Outrageous Real Housewives moments of 2019!