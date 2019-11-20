Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kenya Beats NeNe! Moore’s Return Crushes Leakes' First Time Back On 'RHOA' The OG and her nemesis battle it out as Queen of the ATL.

Moore vs. Leakes!

NeNe Leakes’ first appearance on the new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta brought in huge ratings, but they were crushed by Kenya Moore’s return.

Kenya was fired from RHOA after she refused to share details about her secret marriage, but she returned in Season 12 as a full-time housewife, with a hefty pay cut.

Viewers tuned in to seen Kenya’s comeback and delivered a whopping 1.91 million in the ratings for the season premiere.

The ratings plummeted the second week down to 1.85 million but rebounded when NeNe made her season debut.

She was absent for the first two episodes of the season but returned with a vengeance on Sunday, Nov. 17.

According to Showbuzzdaily.com, the RHOA episode had 1.860 million viewers and crushed the previous week with the desired 18-49 demographic viewers.

“Viewers still tune in to see NeNe, and that is going to make Kenya really mad,” a show insider snitched to Radar.

“NeNe doesn’t care about Kenya’s trash talking,” the source told Radar.

