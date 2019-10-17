Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘RHOA’ Season Ending: NeNe & Kenya Aren’t Speaking After Vicious Blowout Leakes and Moore refuse to make up following nasty fight.

It’s the pits in Atlanta.

NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore aren’t speaking after their vicious blowouts as RHOA wraps for the season, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

“NeNe has absolutely nothing to say to Kenya anymore,” an insider snitched to Radar.

“She called her out on her shady marriage and divorce, and Kenya lost her mind.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars had two blowouts caught on camera and the source told Radar that the bad blood ended any truce they had declared as filming for the season was wrapping up at the end of October.

“NeNe isn’t apologizing and she doesn’t want to talk to Kenya because she says all Kenya does is lie.”

Radar was the first to report that Kenya and NeNe had two vicious fights on camera, amping up the drama after Kenya and her husband, Marc Daly, got into a fight and announced their divorce.

“NeNe ripped into Kenya, saying: ‘How are you divorcing a man that you didn’t marry,” a source previously said.

NeNe even called Kenya the “thirstiest person she’s ever met,” the source said.

As filming for Season 12 was ending, the insider said that NeNe and Kenya weren’t going to work out their issues.

“NeNe never wanted Kenya back on the show to begin with, but she made peace with her for the sake of the show. That’s over now.”

