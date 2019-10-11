Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

‘RHOA’ Blowout Caught On Camera! NeNe Slams Kenya As 'Thirstiest Person She's Ever Met'

‘RHOA’ Blowout Caught On Camera! NeNe Slams Kenya As 'Thirstiest Person She's Ever Met'

‘RHOA’ Blowout Caught On Camera! NeNe Slams Kenya As 'Thirstiest Person She's Ever Met' Leakes rips Moore over her ‘divorce’ in brutal confrontation.

Mirror mirror on the wall, who’s the thirstiest RHOA star of them all?

NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore had another blowout fight while filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta and RadarOnline.com has exclusive details about their latest blowout!

As filming for Season 12 of RHOA winds down, an insider snitched to Radar about the second big brawl between the ladies, which was caught on camera.

“NeNe and Kenya got into a huge fight. NeNe called Kenya the ‘thirstiest person she’s ever met,’” the source spilled.

The RHOA ladies were together filming in Atlanta when Kenya started talking about her divorce from Marc Daly.

“NeNe ripped into Kenya, saying: ‘How are you divorcing a man that you didn’t marry,” the insider told Radar exclusively.

Kenya’s secret marriage out of the country had been plagued with rumors that it wasn’t a legal union. The couple announced their split in September after getting into a fight that was also filmed by Bravo cameras.

The snitch told Radar that NeNe’s nemesis Cynthia Bailey came to Kenya’s defense.

“Nothing has changed with Cynthia. She defended Kenya and that made NeNe mad all over again.”

As Radar first reported, NeNe was skeptical about Kenya’s divorce and planned to find the right time to confront her on camera.

“NeNe has been suspicious of Kenya for years, starting when she got secretly married and wouldn’t tell anyone the name of her husband,” the source said.

“Now that they’re splitting up, she’s calling Kenya out for being so thirsty.”

Radar readers know how their breakup fight went down on September 17.

“Kenya aggressively confronted Marc at an event he was hosting, and Bravo was filming,” an insider told Radar about a party at the Wimbish House, which was filmed for RHOA on Sept. 17.

The insider told Radar why she was so angry at her husband.

“Marc told Eva’s [Marcille] husband that he is tired of Kenya’s s**t,” the source spilled. “He called her an attention wh**e.”

The source told Radar that Kenya angrily confronted Marc about his shocking comments.

Scroll through the gallery for more details about NeNe and Kenya’s explosive blowout.