No-Show NeNe! The Secret Reason Leakes Didn’t Film ‘RHOA’ Premiere Find out why the reality star won’t appear on the first two episodes of the series.

Did she drop her peach?

NeNe Leakes, the OG of the ATL did not appear on the Season 12 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and RadarOnline.com has the exclusive details behind the secret reason for her absence.

“NeNe was refusing to film with Kenya [Moore] and Porsha [Williams] and she will not appear on the first two episodes of the show,” an insider snitched to Radar.

While she was in the opening credits holding a peach, NeNe was conspicuously absent from the show as viewers caught up with Kenya, Porsha, Kandi Burruss, Eva Marcille and Cynthia Bailey.

“NeNe was furious that Kenya was coming back,” the source spilled to Radar.

“And she was adamant that she didn’t want to spend time on camera with her at the beginning of filming.”

When Kenya was banned from multiple episodes in Season 10 before she was fired, the production company docked her pay when she didn’t appear on the show, but that was not the case with NeNe.

“NeNe is getting paid for the first two episodes of RHOA even though she isn’t on the show,” the source insisted to Radar. “Bravo didn’t want to punish her because they knew how mad she was about Kenya coming back.”

As Radar exclusively reported, NeNe is the highest paid Housewife on the entire network, pulling in a whopping $2.85 million in a three-season contract that she inked before Season 12.

