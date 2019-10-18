Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It’s A Wrap For ‘RHOA’: Find Out Who’s Fighting & Who’s Making Up

It’s A Wrap For ‘RHOA’: Find Out Who’s Fighting & Who’s Making Up

It’s A Wrap For ‘RHOA’: Find Out Who’s Fighting & Who’s Making Up NeNe, Kenya, Porsha and Kandi have drama until the end!

The drama is real in Atlanta.

Season 12 is wrapping for the Real Housewives of Atlanta and RadarOnline.com has the exclusive details on who is fighting, who is making up and who has the most drama!

NeNe Leakes started the season not speaking to a single woman on the show but she’s almost in the exact same spot, a source snitched to Radar.

The informant said the OG of the ATL hashed out her problems with Porsha Williams.

“NeNe and Porsha have made up, they had a come to Jesus talk and they are in a much better place. NeNe really doesn’t have a problem with Porsha anymore, she has made up with her after the closet incident.”

NeNe was accused of putting her hands on pregnant Porsha during the previous season, but the two RHOA stars have reconciled, and it was “all done while cameras were rolling.”

NeNe and Kenya Moore are a different story.

As Radar previously reported, NeNe and Kenya had two massive spats and they’re not speaking to each other.

“NeNe thinks Kenya is lying about her relationship with Marc [Daly],” the source said.

“They are not talking and they’re probably going to have a huge fight at the reunion.”

Kandi Burruss and NeNe were also on the outs when the previous season ended, but they “had a talk early in the season,” the insider told Radar.

With cast salaries nearing $10 million, the insider told Radar that there may be cuts to the cast for the next season, warning about firings before the show even aired!

For more details about who is fighting and who is making up scroll through Radar’s RHOA season ending drama gallery.