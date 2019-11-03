Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cynthia Bailey Reveals Her Wedding To Fiance Mike Hill Will Be Filmed For 'RHOA'

Cynthia Bailey Reveals Her Wedding To Fiance Mike Hill Will Be Filmed For 'RHOA'

Cynthia Bailey says her wedding to fiance Mike Hill will be filmed for The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The reality TV star sounds head over heels, but a source previously told RadarOnline.com that Bailey is getting married in a desperate attempt to save her TV job!

The former model, 52, is ready to walk down the aisle again after her marriage to first husband Peter Thomas failed.

Bailey exclusively told Us Weekly, “My fans have been on my journey for 10 years. They’ve seen me get married on the show. They’ve seen all my ups and downs in my last marriage [to Thomas], and they have seen me get divorced on the show. They’ve seen me date on the show.

“It would be totally unfair for them not to see my happily ever after. I want to share it with them because I’m in a great place and I’m happy, and they’ve seen me not always so happy,” she said.

Bailey told Us she and Hill, 49, don’t yet know to the specifics of the big day.

“The only thing that we have for sure is the date, which you might have heard,” she said. We did decide the date, and we know where it’s going to be.”

But Bailey said, “I don’t have a venue, but at least I know what state it’s going to be in, so we’re excited about that. We’re still in the beginning stages of planning everything, but you can rest assure it will be a wedding to remember, no matter how big or small it is.”

However, is it all to create a strong RHOA storyline as well?

Bailey and Hill got engaged on camera.

As Radar readers know, sportscaster Hill got down on one knee during the opening of the reality star’s wine store, Bailey’s Wine Cellar with RHOA cameras capturing the moment.

Moments after getting the surprise July proposal, Bailey took to Instagram Live with Hill.

He put his head on her shoulder and Bailey gushed, “Hi, fiancé.”

“Hey, fiancee,” he lovingly responded.

She then kissed him on his forehead before going into detail about her how tired she was after the launch of her wine cellar and of course, her engagement.

“So ya’ll can stop asking,’ Mike boasted as he showed off her ring to the camera. “..but it wasn’t for you, it was for her. It was the right time,” he said.

“Yea, it was a big day today,” the model added. “Still processing everything.”

According to the RHOA beauty, the two “found each other” after turbulent romantic times. Hill was previously married twice, while Bailey split from Thomas, 59, in 2016.

Fans had seen Bailey marry Thomas in 2010 on the Bravo reality show’s third season.

But TV viewers saw their marriage collapse.

Rumors flew that restaurant owner Thomas had cheated on her.

Bailey told Us that her wedding with Hill will be different from the ceremony she shared with ex Thomas. “This is just a different time for me,” she explained.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 premieres tonight on Bravo.