‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Mike Hill With Cameras Rolling He proposed on one knee with a massive rock.

She said yes!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey got engaged, and RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the proposal.

Cynthia’s TV sportscaster boyfriend, Mike Hill, got down on one knee on Friday, July 26 with RHOA cameras rolling for the big event.

“This happened today as Cynthia opened up her wine store called Bailey’s Wine Cellar,” an insider snitched to Radar.

“Mike’s daughter and Cynthia’s daughter were there,” the source said about the romantic move. “Her mom and sister were also there.”

Cynthia had a rough time in the romance department, as she divorced Peter Thomas in 2016.

But now, she’s ready to tie the knot again!

Scroll through the gallery for the exclusive photos of Cynthia’s engagement and details about which RHOA ladies were there, and which women skipped the big evening.