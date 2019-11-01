Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wild Fights, Engagements & Divorces! ‘RHOA’ Season 12 Secrets & Scandals Exposed NeNe, Porsha, Kenya and the ladies deliver extra drama in the new show!

All the drama in the ATL!

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta filming has wrapped, and the premiere is airing Nov. 3 and RadarOnline.com has all the exclusive inside details about the secrets, scandals, fights and breakups for the ladies.

Desperate for a peach, Kenya Moore returned to RHOA after taking a whopping $1million pay cut, coming back for a measly $500,000 to fight with NeNe Leakes and end up announcing her divorce.

“Until Kenya’s divorce news it was the first time in years that all of The Real Housewives of Atlanta would have actually been Housewives,” an insider pointed out to Radar.

Kenya and NeNe had not one but TWO epic fights during the season, both of which were caught on camera, in blowouts that ended their friendship.

Porsha Williams was broken up with her baby daddy Dennis McKinley when filming started in the ATL, but Radar exclusively revealed the he re-proposed to her and their engagement was back on.

Cynthia Bailey’s boyfriend, FOX Sportscaster Mike Hill, proposed to her and Radar had the exclusive photos from the romantic engagement.

And Kandi Burruss announced that she was having a third baby via surrogate, welcoming the bundle of joy shortly after filming ended.

