'RHOA' Star Cynthia Bailey’s Teen Daughter Noelle Comes Out As Sexually ‘Fluid’ ‘If you meet an amazing young lady, that's a blessing,’ says supportive reality mom.

Cynthia Bailey loves and supports her daughter no matter what.

On the November 10 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the star’s daughter, Noelle Robinson, dropped the news that she is sexually fluid and has been seeing both guys and girls while in college.

“You didn’t meet anyone during your college experience? When I helped you move in, I saw a lot of cute guys,” Cynthia, 52, asks her as the two drive around during Noelle’s summer vacation.

“I definitely ended up meeting a couple of girls that I thought were cool in a romantic aspect,” Noelle, 19, responds, speaking of her time at Washington D.C.’s Howard University.

“So you like guys and girls?” the bride-to-be asks.

“People like to try and box everybody in and put labels everything, but I don’t really do that… there’s a lot of attractive guys and there’s a lot of attractive girls,” her daughter says, adding that her affection for women “really just came out of nowhere a little bit. I just wasn’t really expecting that to happen.”

Cynthia nods in understanding.

“Since Noelle’s been in college, she told me that she thought she was fluid,” she says later on, in her confessional. “I just didn’t know that she was out there being fluid… flowing!”

The reality star explains that she and the family “all love and support Noelle. It’s just new for us. So we’re just trying to get used to it. It makes me excited that Noelle feels like she has a safe space to share. With World Pride right around the corner, I think this is the perfect time for me and Noelle to show out and celebrate because love is love.”

Turning to her daughter, the RHOA diva makes it clear that she’s completely okay with her sexuality reveal.

“I just want you to be happy, Noelle,” she said. “If you meet an amazing young lady, that’s a blessing. If you meet an amazing young man, that’s a blessing as long as they’re good people and they love and support you.”

Noelle smiled as her mom then joked about meeting her new special someone.

“I don’t have anybody that I’m officially dating at this point,” the teen said.