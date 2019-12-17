It's Over! Teresa And Joe Giudice Separate After 20 Years of Marriage & Shocking Cheating Scandals

It's Over! Teresa And Joe Giudice Separate After 20 Years of Marriage & Shocking Cheating Scandals ‘RHONJ’ couple have been ‘arguing a lot and won’t go near each other’ a source says.

After more than 20 years of marriage – Real Housewives Of New Jersey power couple Teresa and Joe Giudice have officially separated, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.

“It’s so obvious they’re not together anymore,” a source close to Teresa told Radar exclusively. “She doesn’t want to go to Italy. She doesn’t want to be married to Joe. She likes her life without him.”

As Radar readers know, Joe, 47, is currently living in Italy, away from Teresa and their four daughters, while he waits for a judge to rule on his deportation case appeal.

But the writing has been on the wall for months, as the two have apparently been at each other’s throats lately.

“Teresa and Joe are arguing a lot and won’t go near each other,” a source claimed to Radar about their early November reunion in Italy. “All of the photos of them together seem forced.”

Rumors of trouble heated up after Teresa said she was not sure if she and the kids would travel across the globe to visit their stranded husband and father for the holidays.

“I don’t know yet,” Teresa, 47, said at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden on Friday, December 13. “We’re still deciding. We have a lot going on.”

The couple’s marriage has long been on the brink, especially after Radar cameras exclusively caught Teresa holding hands with her much younger boytoy, Blake Schreck, 27, in Miami in February, while Joe was still in the federal prison.

Just days ago, on December 14, Joe posted an emotional message on his Instagram account that indicated he’s beginning to accept and adjust to what could be the end of his marriage.

“Life is too short to be angry. Life is too short to be resentful. Life is too short to hold on to the past. Life is too short not to love. Life is too short not to be happy. Life is too short not to forgive. Life is too short not to live our lives the way we want it. Love life. Appreciate the people in it. Enjoy the present. Seize the moment. Life is worth living for, so let’s LIVE!” the post reads.

Teresa responded to the message with “very true” and a heart-eyed emoji.