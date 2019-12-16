Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bye Teresa! Joe Giudice Posts ‘Life Is Too Short To Be Angry’ In Social Media Mantra The former reality star is adjusting to his new life in Italy amid divorce rumors.

Joe Giudice seems to be adjusting to the reality of living in Italy, a world away from his wife Teresa and their New Jersey-based family.

On December 14, Joe, 47, posted an emotional message on his Instagram account that indicated he’s beginning to accept and adjust to what could be the end of his marriage.

“Life is too short to be angry. Life is too short to be resentful. Life is too short to hold on to the past. Life is too short not to love. Life is too short not to be happy. Life is too short not to forgive. Life is too short not to live our lives the way we want it. Love life. Appreciate the people in it. Enjoy the present. Seize the moment. Life is worth living for, so let’s LIVE!” the post reads.

Teresa, 47, responded to the message with “very true” and a heart-eyed emoji.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Real Housewives of New Jersey diva admitted she isn’t sure whether or not she and her daughters are going to spend the holidays with Joe.

“I don’t know yet,” Teresa said at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden on December 13 about making the trek to Italy. “We’re still deciding. We have a lot going on.”

Sadly, just last month Joe boasted on social media that his daughters would be spending Christmas with him across the pond.

Despite 23 years of marriage, Joe and Teresa are allegedly on the brink of divorce after spending four years apart while they served their respective sentences behind bars, with cheating allegations plaguing them both.

The marriage began to publicly unravel after Teresa was caught getting cozy with her 26-year-old boy toy Blake Schreck last February while Joe was still locked up.

“Teresa tasted her freedom and she liked it,” a source had told Radar at the time. “She still is considering divorcing Joe.”