Divorce, Feuds & Prison! See Which Stars Are Spending The Holidays Alone

Divorce, Feuds & Prison! See Which Stars Are Spending The Holidays Alone Jennifer Aniston, Joe Giudice and Kendra Wilkinson get a year-end lump of coal.

Many stars had a bad 2018 – and could be lonely over the holidays!

It was a year that saw famous folks split from their significant others, languish in prison, and get embroiled in feuds.

Jennifer Aniston and Robert De Niro are two A-listers who split from their spouses in 2018, and aren’t in fresh romances.

Joe Giudice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is not only still in prison this holiday season—he also recently learned that he could be deported when his sentence is through, separating him even more from wife Teresa and their kids.

Another reality star, Kendra Wilkinson, is going through a divorce and also feuding with her mom.

