Ex ‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans Divorcing David Eason After Dog Killing Scandal ‘I have moved away from David,’ she reveals.

Jenelle Evans has finally left her husband. The Teen Mom 2 star revealed over Instagram that she is filing for divorce from her troubled husband David Eason.

Evans, 27, revealed the shocking news in an Instagram statement.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions,” the statement began. “I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty. But it’s been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.”

She then revealed that she and the children have “moved away from David.”

“Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids,” she wrote. “Today I’ve filed papers to start that process.”

She ended the statement with, “I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Columbus County Clerk of Court confirmed to Radar that no divorce papers have been filed as of Thursday, October 31.

The divorce filing comes after Eason shot and killed the family dog Nugget in April.

The shooting resulted in Evans’ firing from Teen Mom 2 and in CPS removing all of their children from their care in May 2018. The children were returned in July 2019.

The two have faced divorce rumors since their September 2017 wedding.

Their last photo together was on October 19.

They share one child together, daughter Ensley, 2.

Stay with Radar for more on the story.