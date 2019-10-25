Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Too little, too late! RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed Jenelle Evans did not register her makeup company JE Cosmetics with the state. Now, Radar can exclusively confirm the fired Teen Mom 2 star has finally met the business requirements days after the story broke!

According to North Carolina Secretary of State’s Office, Evans, 27, formed JE Cosmetics LLC on October 18, 2019.

This comes after a spokesperson for the office confirmed to Radar on October 14, 2019 that JE Cosmetics “is not registered with the state of North Carolina.”

“There was an attempt to register the company as an LLC in November 2017, but the registration was never completed,” the clerk told Radar at the time. “A letter was sent, but there was no response since then.”

As Radar readers know, Evans launched her Universal Eyebrow Kit in September despite not registering the business.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, business corporations, nonprofit corporations, limited liability companies and others are required to register with the North Carolina Secretary of State’s Office prior to conducting business in the state.

Despite not taking the proper steps to register her business, she did file to trademark “JE Cosmetics” in November 2017.

The trademark was abandoned in October 2018. She filed a Notice to Revive Application for the trademark in April 2019.

The filing came just days before her husband David Eason shot and killed the family dog Nugget. He admitted to the slaying, as he explained how the pooch nipped at their 2-year-old daughter Ensley.

The status of the trademark is currently listed as “live.”

Evans celebrated the launch of her Universal Brow Kit on Monday, September 9 with an event at New York Fashion Week.

But the product has brought headache instead of profit for Evans, as it has had poor reviews and sales.

