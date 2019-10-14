Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Shady Business! Jenelle Evans' Makeup Company Not Registered With State

Fired Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ business was dropped by the manufacturer and hit with bad product reviews for her Universal Brow Kit, but the scandals don’t end there. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal JE Cosmetics is not registered as a business entity.

A spokesperson for the North Carolina Secretary of State’s Office confirmed to Radar that JE Cosmetics “is not registered with the state of North Carolina.”

“There was an attempt to register the company as an LLC in November 2017, but the registration was never completed,” the clerk explained. “A letter was sent, but there was no response since then.”

According to the North Carolina Secretary of State’s Office, business corporations, nonprofit corporations, limited liability companies and others are required to register with the North Carolina Secretary of State’s Office prior to conducting business in the state.

Radar also checked California, New York and Delaware, but was unable to find a registered business entity for the makeup company.

Although Jenelle, 27, apparently did not take the proper steps to register the business, she did file to trademark “JE Cosmetics” in November 2017.

The trademark was abandoned in October 2018. She filed a Notice to Revive Application for the trademark in April 2019, just weeks before her husband David Eason shot and killed the family dog. The status of the trademark is currently “live.”

A rep for Jenelle did not respond to Radar’s request for comment regarding the failed registration attempt.

As Radar readers know, Jenelle launched her Universal Brow Kit, which sells for $40, last month. She celebrated the launch with an event at New York Fashion Week on Monday, September 9.

