Fired Again! Jenelle Dropped By Eyebrow Kit Manufacturer Amid Bad Makeup Reviews The former 'Teen Mom 2' star was hit with a termination letter.

Jenelle Evans has been fired again! After speculation that the manufacturer of the ex-Teen Mom 2 star’s eyebrow kit dropped her as a client, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal she has been hit with a termination letter.

“XJ Beauty sent Jenelle a termination letter on September 19,” a source told Radar. “It stated that XJ Beauty will no longer be involved or work with JE Cosmetics and Jenelle Evans.”

As Radar reported, 3,000 eyebrow kits were manufactured. A source told Radar that only 150 were sold despite Jenelle’s 2.9 million followers on Instagram and 41,700 followers on the JE Cosmetics Instagram.

“All of the inventory will be sent to her by October 19,” the insider continued. “Jenelle hasn’t signed the letter yet.”

The speculation started when a Reddit user posted an email from a member of the XJ Beauty team, claiming they ended their business relationship with JE Cosmetics.

Jenelle, 27, responded to the rumors by posting on her Instagram Story, “Due to the issues with the other company we were working with, we have decided to cut ties. We are sorry for anyone not happy with their kits. We will be doing meet and greet/giveaways for the kits while coming up with new products.”

She then wrote on Wednesday, October 9, “Note to self: Do everything on your own. Be your own boss.”

The mom added, “Honestly the people that I thought was a great team… wasn’t. When I did this from the beginning, on my own, everything worked out better. I am now taking over my company and not letting anyone else.”

The kits, which have received bad reviews from buyers, are still available for purchase on the website for $40.

