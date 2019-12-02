Khloe Says She Wishes Tristan Never Cheated, Months After Nasty Split ‘But we are co-parenting so well right now,’ Kardashian admits.

Khloe Kardashian is not letting Tristan Thompson off the hook after his string of very public cheating scandals.

This December 1, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star replied to a fan’s comment, confessing she wishes her baby daddy had never been unfaithful!

“I wished Tristan never messed up! Him and Khloé were so cute together! #KUWTK,” the fan wrote after Sunday’s episode when Khloe, 35, admitted to being “conflicted” over her post-split relationship with Tristan, 28.

“Same babe. Same lol #KUWTK but we are co-parenting so well right now. It is a great space to be in. Co-parenting is such a hard space. Much respect to all co-parenters,” Khloe replied.

RadarOnline.com readers know that in the latest show episode, Khloe voiced her frustration and confusion after receiving two very lavish gifts from her ex: a diamond necklace and a massive diamond “promise ring.”

“Lately Tristan has been telling me he’s sorry and that he loves and appreciates me,” Khloe said in the episode. “But right now, the most I can handle is co-parenting. I really believe that Tristan wants more than that but that’s not what I’m about.”

She added that while Tristan clearly wants more, there is “nothing romantic” between them anymore, and they are just focusing on co-parenting 1-year-old daughter True Thompson.

RadarOnline.com readers know the NBA star has been all over Khloe since she dumped him earlier this year for kissing Jordyn Woods at a party in his house. The two had rekindled months prior — despite the fact that he cheated on her while she was pregnant — but his PDA with Jordyn, 22, was the last straw for Khloe.

While the Revenge Body star has maintained her distance from Tristan since then, she’s agreed to forgive him for the sake of their child. He, meanwhile, has continued to shower her with gifts, and often posts about her on social media or gushes about her in her Instagram comments section.

Still, Khloe and her family members refuse to re-follow him on social media after cutting him out after his infidelity drama.