‘KUWTK’ Drama: Khloe 'Conflicted' Over Tristan’s Lavish Gifts & Diamond Promise Ring ‘I don’t want to be with him,’ Kardashian says as Thompson tries to win her back.

Khloe Kardashian is not here for her ex’s lavish gifts.

On the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the star admitted she was feeling conflicted about a huge diamond promise ring Tristan Thompson bought her for her 35th birthday.

“Lately Tristan has been telling me he’s sorry and that he loves and appreciates me,” Khloe, 35, said before her pink-themed bash put together by sister Kylie Jenner. “But right now, the most I can handle is co-parenting. I really believe that Tristan wants more than that but that’s not what I’m about.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Khloe dumped Tristan, 28, earlier this year after he was caught kissing former Kardashian-Jenner best friend Jordyn Woods. The scandal came months after he first cheated on her with a string of women while she was pregnant with their daughter. Since their breakup, the NBA star has been trying to make amends — but Khloe has continued to stand her ground.

During a press trip to Connecticut, Khloe found a gift box in her hotel room. When she opened it, she discovered a diamond necklace from her baby daddy.

Confused, she called Tristan to ask him why he got her such an extravagant gift. “Just because,” he told her. “Oh my god, you were never this nice to me when we were together,” Khloe replied.

After talking to her ex, the Revenge Body star was even more confused.

“I am conflicted as to if I should keep it or not. I just really want to make sure there are no expectations,” she said. “If I keep something is that misleading? It’s the sweetest, kindest gesture, but it doesn’t mean a necklace is going to fix everything.”

Days later, for Khloe’s birthday, Tristan got her an even bigger present: a massive diamond “promise ring.”

“[Tristan] gives me a card and he goes ‘and I hope you accept this ring’ ” she told Scott Disick while showing off her new bling. “And I go ‘Nope! No!’”

“It looks fully like an engagement [ring],” Scott, 36, told her while staring at the rock.

“I was like, I really appreciate it, but I don’t think I can accept it,’” Khloe explained to Scott, recalling her conversation with Tristan. “‘This is a beautiful new you that I’m seeing, I just don’t want there to be any blurred lines or for you to think anything.’”

Despite it all, Khloe continued to insist in the episode that there was “nothing romantic” between her and Tristan, and the two are only friends who co-parent daughter True Thompson.

“I don’t want to be with him, I don’t. I appreciate how nice he’s being to me and he should be nice to me,” she told her sisters. “I want us to have a healthy, kind and loving relationship where True can see her mom and dad hug each other when they see each other.”

“I know that he’s trying,” she continued. “We are slowly moving into the direction of being friends as well as amazing co-parents.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!