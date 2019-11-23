Bombshell Confession: Lamar Odom Reveals Porn Addiction: ‘It Was Easier To Give Up Drugs!’ Did he watch ex-sister-in-law Kim Kardashian’s sex tape?

Lamar Odom dropped the bombshell confession that he was addicted to porn and it was “harder to quit than drugs.”

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband dropped the news on his Instagram page with the shocking admission.

“Thank you @covenant.eyes for helping me to stop watching porn, and adding pure intimacy in my relationship with my fiancée @getuptoparr,” Odom wrote about his fiancée, Sabrina Parr.

“I know there are some men out there that are struggling just like I was. It really helped me and I am honest now porn free!!!!! You should really look into this! It’s just an app so no reason to be ashamed!”

His ex-sister-in-law, Kim Kardashian, starred in one of the most famous XXX porn sex-tapes of all time and he confessed that he was addicted to adult films.

The app that Odom touted as helping him overcome his addiction, Covenant Eyes, led him in his “journey from porn addiction to freedom.”

“A decades-long porn addiction ruined relationships and caused him secret pain,” the site said.

Odom gave the quote: “If you don’t identify your addiction, you’ll never be able to stop or even help yourself.”

Odom blamed porn for hurting his sports career, costing him thousands of dollars in fines and explained why he believed porn was “harder to quit than drugs.”

In the video on his Instagram, Parr said: “I started noticing Lamar was looking at porn the first couple of weeks of knowing him. He was reaching for his phone more than he was reaching for me. I had a problem with that. The very first conversation was like ‘Hello? I’m right here. What are you doing? Why are you doing that?’”

Odom explained: “I think men don’t really understand how it affects your intimacy. As I started to get closer and closer to Sabrina, she brought it to my attention. She said – ‘No, you’re not going to be in the bed with me and watch porn.’”

Odom proposed to Parr in early November, just three years after divorcing Khloe Kardashian. His children were “furious” about the quickie engagement, sources told Radar.

As Radar readers know, Odom overdosed at the Bunny Ranch brothel in 2015, and after a tragic coma made a miraculous recovery.