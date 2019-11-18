Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Breaking Away! Inside Scott & Sofia's Secret Plan To Ditch The Kardashians & Move To NYC

Breaking Away! Inside Scott & Sofia's Secret Plan To Ditch The Kardashians & Move To NYC

Breaking Away! Inside Scott & Sofia's Secret Plan To Ditch The Kardashians & Move To NYC Richie believes a fresh start in the Big Apple will 'help her modeling career.'

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick no longer want to keep up with the Kardashians, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively.

The lovebirds will be leaving the West Coast to settle in New York City, where they will be away from the Kardashian-Jenner clan — and it was all Sofia’s idea.

According to a source, the model, 21, convinced her boyfriend, 36, to move back to his home state, as it would be beneficial to them both.

“She’s been talking about this for a while, because it will help her modeling career and she has more friends in New York, as does Scott,” the source said. “But he’s always been nervous about turning his back on the family for too long, out of fear that he’ll be frozen out or replaced by someone else.”

Before the big change, the couple wants to test things out, said the source.

“A compromise has been agreed whereby they’ll split their time for a while and see how it goes. Sofia’s thrilled and Scott’s cautiously excited, if still a little nervous,” the source concluded.

The move to New York might come as a relief for Sofia, who hasn’t been the most secure in the presence of her man’s baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian.

As Radar previously reported, the model and the Poosh founder, 40, have had their ups and downs. After Kourtney broke up with ex Younes Bendjima, Sofia feared Scott would dump her.

At one point, Sofia was growing “impatient” because she felt like Scott was dragging his feet on proposing to her.

“She has been trying to remain confident that he will want to marry her, but her hope is starting to dwindle,” a source said at the time.

Since then, things between Sofia and the Kardashians seem to be on better terms. The model made her debut on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in the show’s current season, but her engagement might be off limits for the cameras.

“Kris is trying to push Scott to propose so that they can capture it on camera, and he is not having any of it,” a source told Radar exclusively. “He wants to do this under his terms, and everyone is getting really impatient.”

“Scott loves Sofia, this is obvious, but he refuses to be forced into anything.”

Sadly, Sofia would be leaving behind her new best friend, Kylie Jenner. Readers know the two have had wild nights and celebrated birthday vacations together. In fact, the Lip Kit mogul got into an argument with Kourtney about the growing friendship.