No ‘Remorse!’ Bill Cosby Maintains His Innocence, Calls Prison A ‘Privilege’ In Shock Interview ‘It’s all a set-up. That whole jury thing. They were imposters,’ says shamed comic.

Bill Cosby has no remorse.

In an explosive prison interview with BlackPressUsa.com, the shamed funnyman spoke of his time in prison, saying he knows he’ll stay behind bars through his 10-year sentence because he will never plead guilty to the crimes he is accused of.

“I have eight years and nine months left,” Cosby, 82, said. “When I come up for parole, they’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse. I was there. I don’t care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren’t there. They don’t know.”

RadarOnline.com readers know Cosby was sentenced to serve 3-to-10-years in SCI-Phoenix, a maximum-security Pennsylvania prison, after being found guilty of sexual assault against Andrea Constand. Still, he insists his sentencing was the result of a “payoff.”

“It’s all a set-up. That whole jury thing. They were imposters,” he said, all while admitting “I am a privileged man in prison.”

Cosby — who calls his jail cell “my penthouse” — said he’s more concerned than ever for black America, but in terms of his own life in prison, he thinks of himself as a sort of hero.

“I don’t belong to the Mann Up Association, but it’s a privilege to come in and speak,” Cosby said of the prison reform program he is now a part of. “I never wanted them to lord me up. This is a great privilege.”