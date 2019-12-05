Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Burn! Teresa Giudice Refusing To Commit To Visiting Hubby Joe In Italy For Holidays ‘RHONJ’ star still considering divorcing him after cheating scandal.

Maybe, maybe not!

Teresa Giudice is refusing to commit to visiting her husband in Italy for the holidays, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

After spending over three years as a single lady while Joe Giudice was locked up, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is hesitating to fly overseas to see him again.

“Teresa is refusing to say for sure if she is going to see Joe in Italy for Christmas,” an insider snitched to Radar.

Despite 23 years of marriage, the couple are on the brink of a divorce after spending four years apart while they served their respective sentences behind bars, with cheating allegations plaguing them both.

Teresa and Joe accused each other of cheating while they appeared on a Bravo special with Andy Cohen, and the bad blood may ruin Christmas for the family.

“The girls are definitely going to see Joe in Italy again, they can’t wait to see their dad,” the source spilled to Radar exclusively. “Teresa still doesn’t know what she is going to do.”

As Radar exclusively revealed, Teresa was caught holding hands with her much-younger boytoy, Blake Schreck, during asecret getaway in Miami in February, while Joe was still in the federal prison.

She was busted with Blake again in New York City over the summer and she admitted she was still “friends” with him at BravoCon.

“Teresa tasted her freedom and she liked it,” the source told Radar. “She still is considering divorcing Joe.”

Scroll through the gallery for exclusive details about Teresa’s difficult decision to visit Joe in Italy over the holidays.