'RHONJ' Romance Rekindled? Joe Giudice Calls Teresa 'Sexy B***h' Amid Deportation Appeal Drama 'XOXO' he says to 'RHONJ' star wife after she reveals she wants a divorce.

Turning the other cheek?

Joe Giudice is still showering his wife with praises after she admitted to wanting a divorce from her reality star husband amid his deportation drama.

After years of an estranged marriage with both parties having been behind bars for fraud, Joe shockingly complimented Teresa in the comments section of a photo she posted to Instagram Wednesday night.

“You look great, XOXO” Juicy Joe said alongside a thumbs up emoji. He followed the flattering remark with an even more jaw-dropping comment: “Sexy b***h!”

Although there appears to be no reply yet from Teresa, an insider previously told Radar exclusively that even if Joe is permitted to move back to the U.S., Teresa wants a divorce.

Radar readers know Teresa was released from prison in December 2015 after serving 11 months in prison for tax fraud. Joe was released in March 2019 after serving 41 months behind bars. He was transported to ICE custody.

Joe is still fighting to come back to America in his deportation drama. According to Pennsylvania federal court documents filed on November 12 and obtained by Radar, Joe, 49, submitted a court letter to insist he thinks an oral argument is necessary in his appeal. This came after the court notified Joe’s lawyers on November 7 that the panel would come to a decision without an oral argument.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently had a tense reunion in Italy with former jailbird Joe when she and their daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, went for a visit.

She told Andy Cohen the meeting was “very emotional.” “I was overwhelmed with joy. I was happy to see my daughters finally united with their dad.” But a source told Radar about the couple, “They’re definitely getting a divorce.”

Radar reported on Teresa and Joe’s first strained meeting in more than three years outside prison walls. “Teresa and Joe were arguing a lot, and wouldn’t go near each other,” the source claimed to Radar about her reunion trip. “All of the photos of them together seem forced.” “The girls are very happy with their dad and love seeing him, but Teresa had a different attitude. Things were tense.”

Teresa shocked fans at BravoCon on Saturday by admitting Blake Schreck is still her pal after Radar caught her multiple times with the hunky much younger man during a wild romp in Miami while Joe was still locked up.

Despite their strained marriage, Teresa, 47, wants her daughters to see their dad in Italy as much as possible — including over the holidays.

“I encourage the kids because I have work and stuff so, but whenever the kids want to go, I have no problem sending them, but they have school also,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, told Us Weekly exclusively at BravoCon on Saturday, November 16. “They were thinking about Thanksgiving but Joe’s just getting his passport, so they wanted to meet in the Bahamas or something like that. But I don’t know if his passport’s going to be ready in time so definitely Christmas.”

Joe seemingly confirmed the news his daughters would visit him in Italy over the holidays. “Can’t wait till my girls come back to show them Salerno during Christmas,” he wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday.