Teresa Giudice’s Dad Slams Joe, Blames Him For Deportation Problems ‘He never did nothing right,’ Giacinto Gorga says.

Teresa Giudice’s ailing father has revealed what he really thinks about Joe’s deportation drama: it’s his own fault!

On Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Giacinto Gorga slammed his son-in-law, 49, for not obtaining his U.S. citizenship after decades in the country.

“I slap your husband. He never did nothing right, he did everything wrong!” Giacinto, 76, told Teresa, 47. “Six times I told him, ‘Go make a citizen.’ ‘Yeah yeah, I’ll go’ — he never did. He gotta blame himself.”

RadarOnline.com readers know Joe was sent back to his native Italy after his release from prison while a judge deliberates whether to let him return to the U.S. or to deport him indefinitely. The reality star served 41 months in prison after being found guilty of 41 counts of mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. He was released from prison on March 14 but kept in ICE custody for weeks before being allowed to fly to Italy. The dad of four has remained there since, and recently enjoyed a visit from Teresa and their daughters. Giacinto also paid him a visit days prior.

As of now, it remains unclear whether Joe will return to New Jersey to live with his girls. It also remains unclear whether he will remain married to Teresa after their failed and awkward reunion in Italy.

“Teresa and Joe are arguing a lot, and won’t go near each other,” a source claimed to Radar. “All of the photos of them together seem forced,” a source exclusively told Radar. “The girls are very happy with their dad and love seeing him, but Teresa has a different attitude. Things are tense.”

And as if that wasn’t enough, the insider said Joe’s family members are furious with Teresa for the way she treated him while he was behind bars and are blaming him for all his problems — they also think she cheated on him with boy toy Blake Schreck despite her denying any infidelity.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.